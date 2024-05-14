Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Price Target Cut to GBX 350 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.54) to GBX 350 ($4.40) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Ocado Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LON OCDO traded down GBX 6.30 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 342 ($4.30). 6,131,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.71, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of £2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -900.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 407.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 527.46. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 334.30 ($4.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,017 ($12.77).

Insider Activity

In other Ocado Group news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite bought 27,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.60) per share, with a total value of £99,991.20 ($125,585.53). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,423 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,284. Insiders own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

