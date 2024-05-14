Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.43

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.43 and last traded at $38.24, with a volume of 60142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.