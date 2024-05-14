Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $4.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 123,035,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,132,330. Novavax has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.63.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Novavax will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,633,000 after buying an additional 978,873 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,780,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,348,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 619,370 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $7,294,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,376,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 265,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

