Navcoin (NAV) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,355.18

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $26,355.18 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00086854 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00029377 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00013360 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000127 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42,788.74 or 0.70090030 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

