National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of NGG opened at $70.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.41. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $73.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,648,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,962,000 after acquiring an additional 318,533 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,945,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,281,000 after buying an additional 220,504 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,710,000 after buying an additional 214,919 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $11,446,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in National Grid by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,070,000 after acquiring an additional 146,559 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

