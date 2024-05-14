Murray International (LON:MYI) Sets New 52-Week High at $900.00

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 900 ($11.30) and last traded at GBX 254.50 ($3.20), with a volume of 933304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 254.50 ($3.20).
Murray International Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 248.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 245.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,218.93 and a beta of 0.79.
Murray International Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Murray International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,714.29%.
Insider Transactions at Murray International
Murray International Company Profile
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
