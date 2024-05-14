Meter Governance (MTRG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $299,926.94

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00002104 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $47.63 million and approximately $299,926.94 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,662,660 coins and its circulating supply is 36,012,417 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,652,562 with 36,003,899 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.33361395 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $188,062.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.