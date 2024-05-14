MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.10

Shares of MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 24185531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

MetalNRG Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £984,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.16.

MetalNRG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetalNRG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetalNRG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.