McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 39,571,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,343,121. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.24 billion, a PE ratio of -474.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

