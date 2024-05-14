McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,666,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after acquiring an additional 383,206 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after acquiring an additional 37,056 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 764,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,667,000 after acquiring an additional 30,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 456,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $81.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,721. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $84.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

