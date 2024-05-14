McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 958 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.54. 285,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.