McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 7,863 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.80. 6,804,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,169,546. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

