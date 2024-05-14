McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Shares of DOCT traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.93. 2,861 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $185.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

