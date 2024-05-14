McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,731 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EQ LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,243,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,018,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,592,000 after purchasing an additional 68,234 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,425. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.59 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

