McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,516 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8,968.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,152,000 after purchasing an additional 892,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,685,000 after acquiring an additional 236,697 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $21,114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,874,000 after purchasing an additional 134,839 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,607,000 after purchasing an additional 119,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.67. 915,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,508. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

