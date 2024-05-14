McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,428,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,620,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,217,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,630,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,593,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.29. 13,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,100. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.21.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

