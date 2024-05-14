McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $83.61 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 842,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,524 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 6.1% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $83,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,091,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,691,000 after buying an additional 262,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.29. 5,251,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,092,356. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $99.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.91.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

