McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $422,000 Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,249. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.86.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Insider Activity

In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

