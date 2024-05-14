McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $14.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,813 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Unionview LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,822,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 74,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $109.27. 2,541,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222,331. The company has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.66. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

