McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

USB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.49. 4,841,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,447,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $45.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

