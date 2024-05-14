McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,481 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQQJ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.83. 66,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,877. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $674.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.