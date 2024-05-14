McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 507.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 25,040 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. OxenFree Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,544,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.36. 81,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,239. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.58. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.01 and a twelve month high of $70.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

