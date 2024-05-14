McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKC shares. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Consumer Edge cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.6 %

MKC stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $75.72. 879,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.92.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,726 shares of company stock worth $2,504,728 in the last three months. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

