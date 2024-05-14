Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $457.76. 2,033,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $357.85 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $467.39 and a 200 day moving average of $440.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,165,688 shares of company stock worth $528,890,477. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

