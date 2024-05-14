Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,839,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,211,166,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 460.3% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 82,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,171,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

NYSE MA traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $457.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,162. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $357.85 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $467.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $425.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,165,688 shares of company stock valued at $528,890,477 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

