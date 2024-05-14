Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $608.05. The company had a trading volume of 321,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $601.72 and its 200-day moving average is $529.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $389.90 and a fifty-two week high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

