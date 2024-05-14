Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Hits New 12-Month High at $316.00

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 316 ($3.97) and last traded at GBX 315 ($3.96), with a volume of 618866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($3.89).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marshalls to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.02) to GBX 420 ($5.28) in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Marshalls Stock Up 1.6 %

Marshalls Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of £796.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 278.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 266.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Marshalls’s payout ratio is currently 11,428.57%.

Insider Activity at Marshalls

In other news, insider Matt Pullen bought 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £35,210.18 ($44,222.78). In other news, insider Matt Pullen bought 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £35,210.18 ($44,222.78). Also, insider Simon Bourne sold 6,580 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.52), for a total value of £18,424 ($23,139.91). 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.

Featured Stories

