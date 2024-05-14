Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 400.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,507 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.19% of Markel Group worth $222,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 29,350.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MKL traded down $18.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,633.43. The company had a trading volume of 34,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,469. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,295.65 and a 1-year high of $1,661.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,505.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,451.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

