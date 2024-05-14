Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

MRIN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 64,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,784. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $8.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 78.95% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

