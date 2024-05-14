Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.34

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.34 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 1240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $645.85 million for the quarter.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. It operates through MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. The company offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

