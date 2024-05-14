Magnite’s (MGNI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MGNI. Bank of America raised their price target on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.39.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.29. Magnite has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $15.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $840,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,840,561.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Magnite by 59.1% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnite in the first quarter worth $108,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

