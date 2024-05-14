Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $11.73 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0666 per share. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 2.78%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.00%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

