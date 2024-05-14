Luceco (LON:LUCE) Sets New 52-Week High at $169.80

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 169.80 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 169.60 ($2.13), with a volume of 221937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.80 ($2.04).

Luceco Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £272.72 million, a PE ratio of 1,541.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 146.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 134.64.

Luceco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Luceco’s previous dividend of $1.60. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,545.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Luceco Company Profile

In other Luceco news, insider John Hornby bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £1,794 ($2,253.20). 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands.

