LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Down 6.4% on Insider Selling

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.61. 13,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 25,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Specifically, Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,279.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

LiveWire Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.96.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 317.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

