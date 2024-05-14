LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.15 price target for the company.

LiqTech International Trading Down 9.2 %

LIQT traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,384. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.78. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 47.61%.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of LiqTech International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

