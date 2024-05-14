LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LFMD. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of LifeMD from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on LifeMD from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.60.

LFMD stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,561. The stock has a market cap of $403.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LifeMD will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of LifeMD by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in LifeMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

