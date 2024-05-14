Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting Sells 650 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.79. 973,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,993. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.41. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LSCC. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

