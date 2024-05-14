Larry C. Heaton II Purchases 100,000 Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) CEO Larry C. Heaton II purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.14 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zomedica Price Performance

ZOM remained flat at $0.14 on Monday. 4,800,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,360,803. Zomedica Corp. has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. Zomedica had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 143.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zomedica Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zomedica stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica Corp. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform; TRUVIEW, a digital cystoscopy platform that offers automated slide preparation within the instrument; and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system.

