Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,216 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $254,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 54.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $11.63 on Monday, reaching $903.79. 739,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,071. The company has a market cap of $118.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $938.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $831.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.82. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $529.95 and a 1 year high of $1,007.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $825.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $957.95.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total transaction of $55,292.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,539.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total transaction of $55,292.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,539.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,065. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

