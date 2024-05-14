L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 107.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,943 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.43% of L3Harris Technologies worth $171,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,358 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,198,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,125,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $715,848.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,254 shares in the company, valued at $11,761,366.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.58. The company had a trading volume of 670,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,351. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $221.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.