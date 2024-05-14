Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.59. 834,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,362,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DNUT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $442.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is presently -51.85%.

Insider Activity at Krispy Kreme

In other Krispy Kreme news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $1,282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,936,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 9.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

