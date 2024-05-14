Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Up 101.2% in April

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,100 shares, a growth of 101.2% from the April 15th total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

Shares of Kraken Robotics stock remained flat at $0.74 during trading on Monday. 72,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,024. Kraken Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

