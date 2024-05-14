Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Up 101.2% in April

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,100 shares, a growth of 101.2% from the April 15th total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Kraken Robotics Price Performance
Shares of Kraken Robotics stock remained flat at $0.74 during trading on Monday. 72,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,024. Kraken Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kraken Robotics
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.