KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.18

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.18 and last traded at C$8.23, with a volume of 29294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.28.
Several brokerages have commented on KPT. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.
KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$482.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$498.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.2500755 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.
