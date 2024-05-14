Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Up 118.8% in April

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the April 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kirin Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Kirin stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $14.61. 18,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. Kirin has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $16.20.

Get Kirin alerts:

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirin will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.