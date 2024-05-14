Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.01. 791,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,805. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $29.46 and a twelve month high of $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.36%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,165,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

