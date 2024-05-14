iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 315.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 471,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,651,000 after acquiring an additional 358,319 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,350,000 after purchasing an additional 50,071 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,343,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,911,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.93. 47,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,224. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $131.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

