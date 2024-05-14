iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $104.22

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.22 and last traded at $103.55, with a volume of 598835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.25.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.19 and its 200-day moving average is $100.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

