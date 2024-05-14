iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.83

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.83 and last traded at $51.74, with a volume of 2973889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.37.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.29.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI India ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

