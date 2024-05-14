iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $25,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 69,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $102.87. 221,281 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

