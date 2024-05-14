iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Raised by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 0.9% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $12,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,637 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,373,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,762,000 after buying an additional 1,102,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,524,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.96. 1,152,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,382. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.50. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $94.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2823 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

